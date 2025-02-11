Home>>
Vicky on the move | Meeting Harbin's new friends at Asian Winter Games
(People's Daily App) 16:10, February 11, 2025
During the exciting days of the Asian Winter Games, People's Daily reporter canvassed the competition venues both inside and out to connect with athletes and other participants from around the world. Hear their first impressions, heartwarming stories, and reflections on the unique charm of this "Ice City". From frosty landscapes to fiery hospitality, see how Harbin is winning hearts.
