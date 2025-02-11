Stunning moment from the Asian Winter Games sidelines

(People's Daily App) 16:15, February 11, 2025

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the handkerchief dance, performed by 140 students from Heilongjiang College of Performing Art. Though not featured in the 9th Asian Winter Games opening ceremony, this skilled and captivating display embodies the spirit of the Games.

