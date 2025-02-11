Asian Winter Games: ice dance rhythm dance of figure skating event
Tanaka Azusa(R)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Tanaka Azusa(L)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Tanaka Azusa(L)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Tanaka Azusa(L)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Tanaka Azusa(L)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Tanaka Azusa(bottom)/Nishiyama Shingo of Japan perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ren Junfei of China performs during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)
Ren Junfei (L) and Xing Jianing of China perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the figure skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
