China's Liu Mengting wins freeski women's big air at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:18, February 12, 2025

Han Linshan (L), Liu Mengting (C) and Yang Ruyi of China celebrate after the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Liu Mengting of China celebrates after the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Han Linshan (R), Liu Mengting (C) and Yang Ruyi of China celebrate after the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Han Linshan of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Han Linshan of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Kondo Kanon of Japan falls during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025 (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Han Linshan (R) of China hugs her teammate Liu Mengting during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Kondo Kanon (1st R) of Japan falls during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Kondo Kanon of Japan is carried down by medical staff during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

