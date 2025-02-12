China wins freestyle skiing women's aerials synchro at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:41, February 12, 2025

Gold medalists of team China (C), silver medalists of team China (L) and bronze medalists of team Kazakhstan pose during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Silver medalists Chen Meiting (L)/Xu Mengtao of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Gold medalists Feng Junxi (L)/Wang Xue of China react during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Bronze medalists Ardana Makhanova (L)/Ayana Zholdas of Kazakhstan react during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

