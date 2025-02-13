Asian Winter Games: men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match

Xinhua) 11:15, February 13, 2025

Vyacheslav Kolesnikov (R) of Kazakhstan shoots during the men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match between Kazakhstan and China at 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Han Yuhang (R) of China vies with Kirill Panyukov of Kazakhstan during the men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match between Kazakhstan and China at 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Chen Kailin (C) of China vies with Tamirlan Gaitamirov (L) of Kazakhstan during the men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match between Kazakhstan and China at 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Dmitriy Grents (C) of Kazakhstan competes during the men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match between Kazakhstan and China at 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Dmitriy Grents (R) of Kazakhstan competes with Guo Jianing of China during the men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match between Kazakhstan and China at 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

