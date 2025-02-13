China beats S.Korea, Japan crush Kazakhstan in women's ice hockey at Winter Asiad

HARBIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China defeated South Korea 2-1 in a women's ice hockey Group A match at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games on Wednesday, and Japan cruised past Kazakhstan 4-0.

China took an early lead in the first period with a goal from 17-year-old forward Wu Sijia, but South Korea's Eom Su-yeon responded with a long-range shot to even the score. In the third period, Chinese veteran Fang Xin found the net, securing the win for the host.

"During the second period break, the coach told us to give it our all and secure the win," said Wu. "Although we missed the chance to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, we must look ahead and strive to win the title at the Asian Winter Games in front of the home crowd."

On February 9, Japan finished the IIHF Group G Women's Ice Hockey Final Olympic Qualification Tournament with an all-winning record, securing a spot in the 2026 Winter Olympics, while China only placed third in the group, missing the Milano-Cortina 2026 ticket.

In Harbin on Thursday, the ice hockey men's semifinals will take place, and the women's Group A will witness China facing Kazakhstan and Japan taking on South Korea.

