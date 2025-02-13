Home>>
Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 9th Asian Winter Games
(Xinhua) 16:00, February 13, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games on Friday in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Li will hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kenneth Fok celebrates festival with Asian Winter Games athletes
- Asian Winter Games: men's ice hockey play-offs semifinal match
- China claims its first figure skating medal at Asian Winter Games
- Feature: Asian Winter Games paves way for Asian athletes to Milan-Cortina 2026
- China beats S.Korea, Japan crush Kazakhstan in women's ice hockey at Winter Asiad
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.