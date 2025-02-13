We Are China

Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:00, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games on Friday in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Li will hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony, the spokesperson said.

