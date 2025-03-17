Losing pounds goes viral amid China's wellness wave

Participants compete during the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Weight control in China was once a solitary battle. Now, the government is offering a helping hand.

At a recent news conference, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission (NHC), announced plans to establish more weight management clinics at medical and health facilities, helping people shed pounds safely and pivot to healthier lifestyles.

The announcement, made on the sidelines of the annual gathering of national lawmakers in Beijing -- where the year's priorities and goals are set -- quickly caught fire online. Social media platforms like Weibo and rednote buzzed with reactions to the news.

The 2025 government work report, green-lit by lawmakers on March 11, reaffirmed China's commitment to a health-first strategy in its medical and health system -- a clear departure from the traditional emphasis on disease treatment.

The public didn't hold back on the fun. A cheeky hashtag, "The country's calling you to drop those pounds," took off, along with a flood of witty cartoons from netizens that lit up the internet.

Wang Youfa, head of the Global Health Institute at Xi'an Jiaotong University, saw this as a sign of growing public awareness about the toll of obesity.

"It mirrors an alignment of scientific research, government action, and public engagement," he said, noting this synergy indicates a vibrant wellness boom unfolding across the country.

For a nation that had long struggled to feed its vast population, obesity barely registered until the late 1970s, when reform and opening-up ignited an economic boom, as well as a swelling national appetite.

Today, with more than 1.4 billion people, China faces a growing obesity challenge. The NHC reported that over half of adults are overweight or obese. It warned that if left unchecked, the rate could climb to 70.5 percent by 2030.

An estimate once projected that the economic burden attributed to overweight and obesity would account for 21.5 percent of the country's total medical expenses by that time.

In response, authorities launched a nationwide campaign in June 2024 to foster a supportive environment for weight control within three years. Obesity clinics are a key component of these efforts.

Dr. Jiang Yawen, team leader of the 16th China medical team for Malta, conducts acupuncture for a patient at the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Paola, Malta, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Chen Wenxian/Xinhua)

PROFESSIONAL AID

Weighing 100 kilograms, a Beijing resident surnamed Chen became one of the first to benefit from the new weight management clinic at Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

On Wednesday, the 104-year-old institution unveiled its joint clinic, staffed by experts in clinical nutrition, endocrinology, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Greeted by clinical nutrition specialist Chen Wei, Chen learned she faced not only obesity but also diabetes and high blood pressure. Chen Wei brought in endocrinology and TCM specialists, and the trio crafted a treatment plan blending TCM medications, acupuncture and Metformin, along with a personalized health management strategy.

Highlighting the prominence of traditional medicine in this approach, Wang said that practices such as acupuncture, massage, Qigong and medicinal diets have given China a distinct edge in tackling obesity.

At Suzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in east China's Jiangsu Province, physician Jiang Yawen has already treated over 100 patients with acupuncture for obesity just two weeks into March.

From the perspective of TCM, obesity is linked to the functioning of the liver, spleen and kidneys, said Jiang. Acupuncture can help by enhancing the function of these organs, curbing appetite, and improving nutrient absorption in the stomach and intestines, she added.

Jiang has even taken these techniques abroad. As part of a Chinese medical team sent to Malta from 2020 to 2021, she brought her therapy to the Mediterranean country, where it helped relieve locals of obesity and was warmly embraced.

While weight control clinics offer professional services, they carry the risk of over-treatment and unintended health or financial consequences, Wang cautioned. "We need to put in place relevant research, assessment, oversight and regulation."

A child practices ice hockey on the frozen Shichahai Lake in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

While weight control clinics are relatively new, sports and healthy eating have long been widely embraced in China's increasingly wellness-savvy society -- thanks to vigorous government advocacy.

Families are spending more time outdoors, hiking, cycling or camping. They also enroll their children in sports clubs. Outdoor and sports apparel and equipment are among the top sellers during the annual online shopping spree on Nov. 11.

Luo Ming (pseudonym) hikes Miaofeng Mountain, 55 kilometers northwest of central Beijing, each weekend. Like many of his age, the 43-year-old automotive engineer faces the threat of a bulging waistline due to a slowing metabolism and a sedentary work life.

"Thanks to this routine, I merely keep my health reports free of red flags," he said.

By the end of 2023, China had constructed 4.59 million sports venues and 370,000 kilometers of fitness trails. Physical education testing has been incorporated into high school entrance exams.

A survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 49.6 percent of residents engaged in sports and fitness activities in 2024, up 18.7 percentage points from 2018.

Freshly picked tea leaves are pictured at an organic tea plantation in Baisha Li Autonomous County of south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

WELLNESS FOOD

Authorities have also tackled public health by issuing dietary guidelines. The 2024 edition for obese adults features tailored menus for diverse groups across regions.

For instance, a spring dinner menu for central China residents includes millet, steamed weever, stir-fried Chinese cabbage with mushrooms, and stir-fried lettuce.

He Gengsheng, a member of the obesity branch of the China Nutrition Society, said these guidelines offer practical, tasty and healthy food options to support weight management.

These days, consumers are more calorie-conscious and closely examine ingredient lists in China. Many office workers now opt for bowls of greens topped with beef, chicken breast or salmon for lunch.

Entrepreneurs are riding this wave, tweaking traditional cuisine into lighter versions tailored to Chinese tastes. Even festive treats like mooncakes and zongzi have gotten a health-conscious twist with slimmed-down fillings and smaller portions for guilt-free enjoyment.

Wu Ke, a 30-year-old primary school teacher in Beijing, often turns to liquid salads -- a blended drink made from vegetables and fruit -- to undo holiday overindulgence. "I prefer options with cleaner labels over complex alternatives that have a laundry list of ingredients," she said.

A 2024 food delivery report highlights this shift: whole grain consumption has soared, fruit intake is up, and nearly 70 percent of tea drinkers now prefer low-sugar varieties.

Huang Peng, a professor at the school of sports medicine and rehabilitation at Beijing Sport University, said that metabolic rate and body fat percentage are gradually replacing traditional weight measurements as key health indicators in China.

