China accelerated national development of weight management clinics to combat obesity

Riding enthusiasts ride bicycles in a park in Eshan township, Wuhu, east China's Anhui province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Benxiang)

Obesity poses a significant health risk and is increasingly linked to chronic diseases. During a recent press conference on public welfare initiatives, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, announced that the country will continue advancing "Year of Weight Management" campaign. The initiative encourages medical institutions to establish specialized weight management clinics, sparking widespread public interest in these facilities.

The obesity epidemic has emerged as a critical health challenge in China. Official statistics indicate that 34.3% of Chinese adults are classified as overweight, while 16.4% meet the criteria for clinical obesity.

What services do weight management clinic provide? What disciplines are involved? Who should seek treatment at these clinics?

A recent case involving Beijing resident Ms. Wang and her 16-year-old son Lele offers insights. After visiting the medical nutrition weight loss clinic of Peking University People's Hospital. Lele was diagnosed with severe obesity, registering a body mass index (BMI) of 40.3.

Dr. Liu Peng, director of the hospital's Clinical Nutrition Department, identified significant dietary imbalances in Lele's habits—excessive consumption of fried foods coupled with inadequate intake of vegetables and fruits.

Medical evaluations further revealed dangerous levels of visceral fat and elevated blood uric acid levels, indicators that could progress to fatty liver disease, hypertransaminasemia, gout, and other metabolic disorders if left untreated.

Given Lele's critical developmental stage, Dr. Liu designed a tailored intervention plan featuring: a nutritionally balanced diet emphasizing high-protein and high-fiber foods; strict limitation of fried and high-purine foods; strategic protein supplementation through eggs and dairy; controlled carbohydrate intake combining whole and refined grains; sleep optimization and structured daily routines to enhance metabolic function.

"We implementing monthly monitoring of weight, micronutrient levels, blood uric acid, and metabolic markers," Dr. Liu explained. "The regimen will be dynamically adjusted based on progress tracking and behavioral assessments."

A teacher teaches children to balance their diets in a kindergarten in Handan, north China's Hebei province. (People's Daily Online/Li Hao)

Professor Liu Lianxin, an executive at the First Affiliated Hospital of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), emphasized the broader objectives: "Our focus extends beyond weight reduction alone. Through integrated interventions, we aim to achieve dual success in sustainable weight management and chronic disease mitigation, ensuring comprehensive improvements across all health parameters."

Data from the health management center at the First Affiliated Hospital of the USTC in 2024 revealed that 22% of individuals undergoing routine health screenings were classified as overweight, with a significant proportion concurrently diagnosed with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Consequently, these clinics now prioritize multidisciplinary team-based strategies to address complex cases.

A recent follow-up assessment at the USTC hospital's multidisciplinary weight management clinic demonstrated the efficacy of such interventions. Mr. Li, a 57-year-old patient from Hefei, east China's Anhui province, presented with a history of overweight, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and hyperuricemia prior to enrollment.

Following a six-month personalized regimen, he achieved a 13-kilogram weight reduction, normalized his body mass index (BMI), discontinued antihypertensive medications due to stabilized blood pressure, and restored optimal cholesterol, triglyceride, and creatinine levels.

His tailored therapeutic protocol integrated nutritional modification, supervised physical activity, pharmacotherapy, and behavioral counseling.

Dr. Liu, lead coordinator of the clinic, explained, "Our cross-departmental consortium unifies expertise from the health management center, pan-vascular disease management center, geriatrics , endocrinology, and clinical nutrition divisions. This collaborative framework enables holistic care for patients with obesity-related comorbidities, especially those involving metabolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risks.'"

These clinics cater not only to pediatric and adolescent populations with obesity and adults managing chronic diseases but also offer specialized support for pre-conception weight optimization in women with obesity and physique maintenance programs.

For individuals aiming to enhance overall health through weight management, Liu Changqin, chief physician of the endocrinology and diabetes department at the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, outlined the following evidence-based recommendations:

He advised reducing consumption of greasy and high-sugar foods, eating dinner earlier, avoiding late-night snacking, and practicing mindful eating by ceasing intake at approximately 80% fullness.

He said prolonged sitting shall be avoided, suggesting integrating movement into daily into daily routines, and making use of short, fragmented periods of time for resistance training as feasible.

Additionally, he recommended to sleep before 11 pm whenever possible to align with circadian rhythms and mitigate metabolic disruptions. Weight-loss medications, if required, must be prescribed following a thorough clinical assessment and administered under strict medical supervision.

