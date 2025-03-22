Chinese experts warn cellphone overuse of affecting sleep quality

Xinhua) 13:26, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts have warned of the effect of overusing cell phones on sleep quality, as the electronic device has become indispensable to modern life while problems with sleep have surged.

A recent survey about Chinese people's sleep condition reveals that 48.5 percent of Chinese adults have sleep disturbance, and the suffering will sharpen as people age.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, which fell on Friday, experts have reminded people to reduce the use of electronic devices before sleep time, especially to avoid indulging in social media and video-sharing platforms.

The survey, conducted by the Chinese Sleep Research Society and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, notes that the population spending over three hours on social media per day is 2.3 times more susceptible to sleep disturbance.

"Each hour of exposure to electronic screens will shorten 10 to 20 minutes of deep sleep," said Meng Fanqiang, a senior doctor at a Beijing-based hospital leading in mental disorders.

Experts also warned that many teenagers have poor sleep quality due to the overuse of mobile phones before going to sleep.

The blue light emitted by electronic screens can reduce the secretion of melatonin, an important hormone that helps fall asleep.

"Teenagers with poor sleep state for a long time will experience a significant decline in their daytime attention and memory," Meng said.

In recent years, China has pooled efforts from both school and family to ensure sufficient sleep for students, requiring that at lease eight hours of sleep are needed each day.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)