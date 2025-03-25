Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts to end TB epidemic

Xinhua) 09:58, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and also the World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS, on Monday called on the international community to commit more, invest more and deliver more on global TB prevention and treatment.

In a written statement to the WHO World TB Day 2025, Peng said that with the powerful drive of the WHO and sustained efforts of the international community, notable progress has been achieved in the global fight against TB, and 79 million lives have been saved since 2000.

It is of great significance that the WHO hosted the virtual meeting to encourage discussions on "Commit, Invest, Deliver," rally the strength of all parties to tackle the public health challenge of TB, and make solid strides toward the goal of ending the epidemic, she said.

Peng said that over the past more than 10 years, she has visited many medical facilities, schools and communities both at home and abroad, and witnessed the encouraging progress in TB response in different parts of the world, especially in China.

Placing great emphasis on TB prevention and treatment, the Chinese government has included TB response in the Healthy China strategy and formulated a national plan to guide relevant efforts, she said.

At the same time, China has been committed to facilitating the rapid development of TB control technologies, and made its "patient-centered support and care" more scientific and feasible. Thanks to the tireless work of all those working on TB prevention and treatment, the cure rate of the disease in China has been kept above 90 percent, she said.

Peng said removing the threat of TB is the shared aspiration of all. But the fight remains difficult and challenging, and achieving the goal of ending TB epidemic is still an arduous task, which requires the international community to come together to commit more, invest more and deliver more.

Peng pledged to continue to work with all parties to advance TB prevention and treatment, safeguard people's health with love, and share warmth and kindness with unwavering dedication.

"Let's all contribute to building a global community of health for all," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)