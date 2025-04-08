China's maternal, infant mortality rates continue to drop

A nurse works at a maternal and child health care hospital in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- In 2024, China recorded a maternal mortality rate of 14.3 per 100,000 live births, an infant mortality rate of 4 per 1,000, and a mortality rate of 5.6 per 1,000 for children under the age of five, according to health authorities.

In recent years, China has seen consistent improvements in maternal and child health. The maternal mortality rate has declined at an average annual rate of around 4 percent, while both the infant mortality rate and the under-five mortality rate have seen average annual decreases of approximately 5 percent.

Notable progress has also been made in the prevention and treatment of major diseases affecting women and children. Over the past five years, mortality rates among infants and children under five caused by birth defects have each dropped by more than 30 percent.

In addition, the incidence of severe and disabling birth defects, such as neural tube defects and Down syndrome, has declined by 21 percent. The rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV has also fallen, currently standing at 1.3 percent.

These advances are largely attributable to the ongoing improvements in China's maternal and child healthcare system.

According to data from the National Health Commission, China now has 3,491 treatment centers for critically ill pregnant women, 3,221 centers for critically ill newborns, and 3,081 maternal and child health institutions. The number of obstetricians and gynecologists across the country has reached 373,000.

By the end of 2023, the number of pediatricians had risen to 234,000. The number of hospital beds per 1,000 children increased to 2.55, up by 0.62 compared to 2015. More than 90 percent of primary-level healthcare institutions are now equipped to provide pediatric services.

China has also extended its expertise overseas. Chinese medical teams dispatched for foreign aid have provided maternal and child healthcare services in 44 countries and regions, including Morocco and Ethiopia. In 2024 alone, these teams helped deliver 63,800 babies.

