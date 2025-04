We Are China

China's Yunnan rescue team returns from Myanmar

Ecns.cn) 15:12, April 07, 2025

A rescue and medical team from Yunnan Province arrives at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

A 37-member rescue and medical team from southwest China's Yunnan Province returned from Myanmar on Sunday afternoon, after completing their earthquake relief work.

