Explorers rescued from south China karst cave in 69-hour "miracle" mission

Xinhua) 09:49, February 27, 2025

NANNING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Two missing explorers were recently pulled out of the dark abyss of a semi-submerged karst cave in south China, after rescue divers carried out a 69-hour rescue mission, local police said on Tuesday.

This rescue is the first successful cave diving rescue in China and is being hailed as a miracle effort.

On Feb. 5, a scientific expedition team studying cave aquatic life ventured into a karst cave at the source of the Huowang River located in Dongjing Township of the city of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Five members of the team entered the underwater caves, but upon their return at 7 p.m., two team members were found to be missing.

Guangxi is known for its undulating karst landscape. Numerous karst caves in the region have in recent years attracted scientific expedition teams, as well as cave exploration enthusiasts.

A joint rescue team consisting of SWAT officers, firefighters and health personnel was swiftly organized.

After preliminary investigations, the site was identified as a narrow and elongated cave, characterized by intersecting folds and faults, a complex water system, and surging underground rivers, which posed great challenges to rescuers, recalled Liang Liang, a rescue officer with Baise public security bureau.

Liang emphasized that carrying out rescue operations in this type of terrain requires the adoption of the highest technical operational standards. Consequently, the rescue team devised multiple rescue plans.

Given the expansive cave chamber and the deep water exceeding 15 meters, rescuers opted to use five 200-meter-long reels to deploy guiding ropes underwater from the cave entrance, aiding the search efforts inside the cave.

"Since the exact locations of the trapped individuals were unclear, and we could only faintly hear the sound of knocking on the rock walls, we opted to proceed in a general direction," said Xu Shide, a SWAT officer who formed part of the rescue team.

After more than four hours of underwater search efforts, one of the missing explorers was located at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, in an air pocket 16 meters under the water surface of the nearby Huowang River and approximately 300 meters from the cave entrance. After 90 minutes of further efforts, he was finally outside the cave.

The rescuers then continued their search for the other missing explorer. However, they were hampered by extremely complicated terrain and low visibility. Rescuers relied solely on their portable light sources to search within a visibility range of about three meters. They scanned more than 10 underwater air pockets in an exhausting quest.

A glimmer of hope appeared when rescuer Wu Xinghao and his teammates spotted a figure in an air pocket 28 meters under the water surface and roughly 500 meters from the cave entrance. "He is still conscious," Wu exclaimed when he saw the person's hand moving about. Rescuers moved the person to a safer zone in the cave at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 8.

This explorer, who had been confined in darkness for three days without food, felt extremely weak. "I was in great discomfort at the time and began to experience near-death hallucinations," the rescued explorer recounted.

After 69 hours of relentless rescue efforts, the last missing explorer was removed from the cave. He was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed that his vital signs were stable. Following a period of recovery, he was discharged from hospital in good health.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)