China is willing to work together with countries, including Canada, to safeguard multilateralism and multilateral trading system: embassy

09:48, April 07, 2025 By Global Times ( Global Times

There are no winners in a trade war, and protectionism leads nowhere. China urges the US to immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue. China is willing to work together with countries, including Canada, to firmly safeguard multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, continuously promote inclusive economic globalization, and maintain the stability of the global trading system, the Chinese embassy in Canada said on its WeChat account on Sunday.

On April 2, the US announced the imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on all its trading partners, including China. China firmly opposes this and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate interests, said the embassy.

The practice of the US imposing additional tariffs disregards the results of the balance of interests achieved in multilateral trade negotiations over the years, and also ignores the fact that the US has long reaped substantial benefits from international trade, said the embassy.

Based on a subjective and one-sided assessment, the US has come up with the so-called "reciprocal tariffs," which seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization, severely damages the rules-based multilateral trading system and the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of relevant parties, and is a typical act of unilateral bullying, it noted.

