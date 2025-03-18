China's commitment to increasing input into global development cooperation remains unchanged: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:31, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to increasing its input into global development cooperation remains unchanged, said Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, on Monday.

Li's comment came as the Trump administration unveiled plans to cut more than 90 percent of USAID's foreign aid contracts.

"Our principles related to foreign aid, including non-interference in internal affairs, no political strings attached and no empty promises made, will not change. We will continue to do what we can within our power and undertake equal consultation and win-win cooperation with development partners from the South and the North," Li said at a press briefing.

In addition to developing countries, China has established institutional dialogue and cooperation relations with developed countries such as Germany and Japan as well as multilateral development organizations such as the OECD, and China has maintained close communication with internationally renowned financial institutions and non-governmental organizations such as the Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, to deepen exchanges within the framework of the United Nations and explore opportunities for trilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to Li.

Noting that development assistance from certain developed countries has continued to decline, Li said China has closely monitored the difficulties and disturbances caused by relevant adjustments and changes to aid recipients. He expressed full understanding of their anxiety and helplessness, believing these moves run counter to the commitments and obligations undertaken by the developed countries under the UN framework.

"A major country should act like a major country by shouldering its due international obligations and fulfilling its responsibilities, rather than renege on its promises, be mercenary or bullying," Li said.

