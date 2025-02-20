Chinese FM calls for true multilateralism, more equitable global governance system

Xinhua) 08:03, February 20, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for reinvigorating true multilateralism and speeding up the efforts to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in his speech at the UN Security Council's high-level meeting on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance."

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Wang said.

The 80 years of history is enlightenment enough. In the face of the turbulent and changing international landscape, the UN-centered international system provides important safeguards for the cause of human progress, and the vision of multilateralism with coordination and cooperation as its cornerstone is the best solution to global issues, he said.

In the face of the historical trend of shared future, no country can prosper alone, and mutually beneficial cooperation is the right choice. In the face of the profoundly changing international landscape, the Global South should not only achieve the historic feat of moving toward modernization together, but also remain at the forefront of improving the global governance system, he added.

"In a time of intensifying turbulence and transformation, we need, more than ever, to remind ourselves of the founding mission of the United Nations, reinvigorate true multilateralism, and speed up the efforts to build a more just and equitable global governance system," said Wang.

In this connection, Wang made a four-point proposal:

First, upholding sovereign equality. In advancing global governance, all countries have the right to participate as equals, make decisions as equals, and benefit as equals. There is a need to respect the development paths chosen independently by people of all countries, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and not impose one's will upon others.

Second, upholding fairness and justice. A critical part of global governance is to ensure that justice prevails. Under the new circumstances, international affairs should no longer be monopolized by a small number of countries. The reform of the Security Council should continue to emphasize democratic consultation, increase the representation and say of developing countries, especially African countries, and effectively redress historical injustice.

Third, upholding solidarity and coordination. Promoting international cooperation is an important purpose of the UN Charter, and a sure path toward improving global governance. Countries should commit themselves to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, replace confrontation with coordination, prevent lose-lose through win-win cooperation, and break down small circles with greater solidarity.

Fourth, upholding an action-oriented approach. Global governance has to be improved, not through words but through action. In the face of protracted wars, loss of innocent lives, and challenges brought by new technologies, UN agencies should seek solutions rather than chant slogans.

On the situation in the Middle East, Wang said it is vital to uphold the two-state solution, press for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, and bring lasting peace and security to the Middle East.

On the Ukraine crisis, the foreign minister said that since the start of the crisis, China has been calling for a political settlement and pushing for peace talks, and China supports all efforts conducive to peace.

Noting that China has remained steadfast in making its contribution to global governance, Wang said a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative represent China's proposal for the reform and improvement of global governance.

Stressing that China pursues peace and security, advances common development, champions openness and inclusiveness, and upholds multilateral cooperation in global governance, Wang said that China, as a founding member of the United Nations, takes the lead in practicing true multilateralism.

China is a member of almost all universal intergovernmental organizations and a party to over 600 international conventions and their amendments, he said, adding China supports the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs and makes continuous contribution to the UN cause.

With the United Nations about to enter its next 80 years, China stands ready to work with all parties to draw wisdom from history, open a new era for multilateralism, and make global governance more fair and equitable, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)