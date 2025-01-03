Research center on building community with shared future for mankind inaugurated in Beijing

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, delivers a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 2, 2025. The research center was officially inaugurated here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind was officially inaugurated in Beijing Thursday.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, delivered a speech at the inaugural ceremony at the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU).

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is a major original idea of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and the core concept of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. It is China's answer to the question of "what kind of world to build and how to build it," and has considerable theoretical value, great significance for the times and far-reaching global influence, Wang said.

The vision of a community with a shared future for mankind demonstrates the founding mission of the CPC, carries forward the fine traditions of Chinese culture, demonstrates the power of scientific theories, and expounds on China's stance in the face of changes unseen in a century, he added.

"At present, dozens of countries and regions have been working with China to build a community of shared future in various forms," Wang said, adding that the building of a community with a shared future for mankind has been written into many UN General Assembly resolutions and multilateral documents.

Wang urged the research center to fulfill its duties in studying, explaining and publicizing Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, unveils the nameplate of the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind during the inaugural ceremony of the research center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 2, 2025. The research center was officially inaugurated here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

