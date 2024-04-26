China urges global efforts for multilateralism, shared future

UNITED NATIONS, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United Nations to take collective actions to promote multilateralism and create a shared future for mankind.

Speaking here at a special event commemorating the "International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, emphasized the critical need for genuine multilateralism in today's complex global landscape.

"The only right path forward in the face of various global challenges is to uphold and practice true multilateralism," Geng said, highlighting the upcoming Summit of the Future and the 80th anniversary of the UN as pivotal moments to strengthen global unity under the UN's guidance.

Geng stressed the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, which he noted is not outdated but underutilized in its principles and purposes. "We face many challenges today, not because the Charter is outdated, but because its purposes and principles have not been effectively delivered," he said. "Our commitment to the authority and effectiveness of the Charter must be reflected in concrete actions."

Looking ahead to the Summit of the Future in September, Geng expressed his anticipation for a meeting that would "reaffirm our commitments to the UN Charter and reinvigorate our confidence in multilateralism."

He stressed the importance of an international order based on international law, and opposed any unilateral actions that undermine this framework.

"In today's fluid and turbulent international landscape, we must always adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and handle international affairs in accordance with international law," Geng said.

He criticized the so-called "rules-based international order" pushed by some countries, which often contradicts established international laws and norms.

Highlighting the need for inclusivity in global governance, Geng called for a more democratic international system that allows all nations, regardless of size, to have an equal say in international affairs.

He noted the need for the upcoming Summit to address the demands of the international community, especially in reforming the international financial system to enhance the representation of the Global South.

Reflecting on recent geopolitical developments, Geng expressed disappointment over the U.S. veto of Palestine's full membership at the UN, reaffirming China's consistent support for Palestine's rights at the UN.

Geng reiterated China's unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the UN's central role in international affairs, aligning this stance with the Chinese leader's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

