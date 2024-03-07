China to continue speaking for justice, promoting win-win cooperation: FM

Xinhua) 14:32, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will deliver on its commitment to upholding justice and advance win-win cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

In 2024, China will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and dignity, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Reviewing China's diplomatic work in 2023, Wang said the country has taken steps to promote international solidarity and cooperation, offered solutions to various crises and challenges, and contributed to world peace and development, breaking new ground in China's diplomatic theory and practice.

China will maintain stable relations with major powers, join hands with its neighboring countries for progress, and strive for revitalization with the Global South, Wang said, adding that the country will practice true multilateralism and promote democracy in international relations.

China will strive to provide more Chinese solutions to both regional hotspots and global issues, creating new opportunities for the world with its own development, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)