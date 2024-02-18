China willing to be stabilizer to promote cooperation among major countries: FM

Xinhua) 13:50, February 18, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to be a stabilizer to promote cooperation among major countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday during the "China in the World" session at the ongoing 60th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that major countries bear the key responsibility for global strategic stability.

Major-country competition is not the prevailing trend of current times, Wang quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying.

The more turbulent the international situation is, the more major countries should enhance coordination; The more conspicuous the risks and challenges are, the more major countries should promote cooperation, Wang noted.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the China-U.S. diplomatic relations, Wang said, adding that history has proven that cooperation between China and the United States benefits the two sides and the whole world, while confrontation between China and the United States makes the two sides and the whole world suffer.

China will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests and oppose unreasonable containment and suppression, he added.

At the end of last year, the heads of state of the two countries held an important meeting and laid out a future-oriented "San Francisco vision," he said, adding that China is willing to work with the United States to implement the consensus of the two heads of state in a responsible attitude towards history, the people and the world, so as to push China-U.S. relations forward along the right track of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Noting that Russia is China's largest neighbor, Wang said the stable development of China-Russian relations on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties conforms to the shared interests of both sides, and is conducive to the strategic stability of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

It also provides beneficial experience of exploring a new type of relationship between major countries, Wang added.

Being two major forces, two major markets and two major civilizations in the world, China and Europe should be aware of the international responsibilities they bear, said Wang, adding that a more stable and closer China-EU relationship will not only benefit each other, but also shine light on the world.

He called on the two sides to eliminate geopolitical and ideological interferences and continuously position each other as partner rather than opponent so as to jointly bring positive energy into and provide a new direction for efforts to cope with chaos and overcome difficulties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)