2024 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum highlights collective actions in addressing global challenges

Xinhua) 13:15, December 13, 2024

MADRID, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) concluded here on Thursday, with attendees from various fields highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges.

Diego Martinez Belio, Spain's secretary of state for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, noted in a speech that the forum has served as a vital platform for fostering inclusive dialogue to address pressing global challenges since its first edition in 2014.

Former Slovenian President Danilo Turk also emphasized the ISIF's role for building trust and fostering mutual understanding. "Through open, inclusive, and honest people-to-people exchanges, we aim to strengthen international cooperation and address challenges that we all share," Turk said.

"Looking ahead, all parties should take concrete actions to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and uphold and practice true multilateralism," said Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Chau Chak Wing, president of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, said the trend of mutual understanding in the forums has been growing during recent years. "The hosting of the ISIF fully demonstrates that we have more friends, deeper friendships, and greater mutual understanding."

Themed "Collective Action for One Future," the forum featured a dozen of activities, including a plenary discussion and parallel forums. The event brought together over 40 former heads of state, government leaders, and officials from international organizations, along with more than 90 experts and business representatives.

Established in 2014, the ISIF has successfully hosted eight sessions in Guangzhou, China. The 2024 forum, marking its first-ever session held abroad, was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the World Leadership Alliance Club de Madrid.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)