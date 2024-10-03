International community should revitalize multilateralism to jointly cope with challenges

13:17, October 03, 2024 By Hu Zexi, Li Yingqi, Qu Pei ( People's Daily

The Summit of the Future, recently concluded in the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, adopted the Pact for the Future and its annexes -- the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, outlining a blueprint for the future development of the world and calling for reforms in the international governance system to better address global challenges.

Facing a fluid and turbulent world, it is urgent to revitalize multilateralism and promote reforms in global governance, so as to respond to the challenges of the times and create a better future.

The international community should take the opportunity of the summit to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly advance global governance, and deliver a bright future of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit for future generations.

Amid international volatility and global challenges, the world sees an urgent need to strengthen global cooperation and improve global governance.

However, a few countries have pursued unilateralism and protectionism, creating small circles and engaging in bloc politics, which intensifies tensions in international relations, undermines international solidarity and cooperation, and seriously undermines multilateralism.

The international community is making an increasingly louder voice for fairness, justice and the revitalization of multilateralism.

At the summit, Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, said that the major challenges generated by the current unfair international economic order for developing countries have reached their most acute expression in current times.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Our world is going through a time of turbulence and a period of transition. We must take the first decisive steps towards updating and reforming international cooperation."

Only by firmly upholding the international system with the UN at its center, the international order based on international law, and the norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, can multilateralism be implemented and global governance move forward.

Faced with a myriad of global challenges, coping with them alone is not an option, and global cooperation must be pursued. The Pact for the Future and its annexes Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations cover five broad focus areas, including sustainable development, international peace and security, science and technology, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance.

They emphasize the need to strengthen the multilateral system with the UN at its center and pledge to usher in a new era of multilateralism.

Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the Pact for the Future represents the world body's pledge not only to address immediate crises, but lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order.

The international community should translate the broad consensus reached at the summit into concrete actions, letting the torch of multilateralism light up humanity's way forward.

Safety is a fundamental need of people. The international community should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs, respect the development path and social system chosen independently by the people of each country, and resist Cold War mentality and zero-sum games.

It is important to take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously and insist on peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. The international community must oppose the use or threat of force in international relations and work together to build a global community of security for all.

Major countries, in particular, should lead by example. They should break geopolitical circles by pursuing the greater good, rise above bloc confrontation with a broad vision for mutual prosperity, and serve as propellers for world solidarity and anchors for international peace.

Development is the eternal theme of human society. The Pact for the Future states that sustainable development in all of its three dimensions is a central goal in itself and that its achievement, leaving no-one behind, is and will always be a central objective of multilateralism. The international community should put development first, fully implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and put development back on the international agenda as a central priority.

The international community should follow a people-centered development philosophy and advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to deliver the fruits of development to the people and ensure common prosperity for all countries.

It is essential to strengthen the multilateral trading regime with the World Trade Organization at its center, keep global industrial and supply chains open and stable, and say no to any attempt to politicize, weaponize or impose security implications on economic and trade issues.

A winner-takes-all approach is a sure way to lose the whole game, and the "small yard with high fences" would only imprison the builder and tear the world apart.

Justice and fairness are common pursuits of all countries worldwide. All countries, regardless of their size and strength, are equal members of the international community. International affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.

The international community needs to build an equal and orderly multipolar world, and defend the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

It needs to strengthen the authority of international rule of law, reject the law of the jungle where the strong bully the weak, oppose acts of hegemonism such as unilateral sanctions, protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, promote greater democracy in international relations, and uphold international fairness and justice.

In recent years, the Global South has grown significantly in influence, playing an increasingly important role in maintaining international fairness and justice and promoting world peace and development. The global governance system needs to adapt to the new realities of international political and economic development, and enhance the voice and representation of Global South countries.

Scientific and technological advancements are a fundamental driving force of progress in this era. As the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation deepens, new opportunities and challenges have emerged for human society and global governance. The international community needs to keep abreast with the times, push back the frontier and explore new practices, and make global governance more just and equitable.

To ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) benefits the progress of human civilization, the international community should follow the people-centered and AI-for-good principle, promote mutual respect, and strengthen AI-related rules and governance within the framework of the UN.

It should support the UN in serving as the main channel in AI governance, enhance the representation and voice of developing countries, and ensure equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal rules for all countries in developing and governing AI technologies. This approach aims to address digital poverty and inequality, and support a fair digital transformation.

The number-one reality in today's world is that all countries rise and fall together, and that the sure path to meeting the challenges is mutual assistance and win-win cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that practicing genuine multilateralism and supporting the UN's core role in international affairs has always been the principle of China's diplomacy, and this will remain unchanged.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China will continue to work with the international community to practice genuine multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China will advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizations Initiative. Through these efforts, the country aims to steer the giant ship carrying all of humanity toward a bright future of peace, security, prosperity, and progress.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)