China to provide certainty to uncertain world: FM

Xinhua) 13:14, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will provide certainty to this uncertain world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

"We are living in a changing and turbulent world, where certainty is becoming a scarce resource," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

"China's diplomacy will stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. We will provide certainty to this uncertain world," he said.

Wang said China will be a just and righteous force for world peace and stability, a progressive force for international fairness and justice, and a constructive force for common development of the world.

The country will uphold true multilateralism and safeguard the multilateral free trade system, the senior diplomat said.

"We will continue to expand high-standard opening up, and share the vast opportunities of Chinese modernization with all countries," Wang said.

