Chinese FM calls for fair global governance, stronger multilateralism

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China calls for establishing a fair and equitable global governance system and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while briefing Chinese media on his visits to Britain and Ireland, attending the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, chairing the UN Security Council's high-level meeting in New York, and participating in the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in South Africa.

China will take the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations as an opportunity to work with all parties to draw wisdom from history, usher in a new era of multilateralism, build a fair and equitable global governance system, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

As the current international landscape undergoes transformation and turbulence, with growing deficits in peace, development and governance, global governance has reached a historical crossroads, he said.

The international community has high expectations for how to strengthen the role of the UN and jointly address global challenges and regional hotspots, he added.

He said that as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for February, China chaired the Security Council's high-level meeting on "Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance" to reaffirm the original aspiration of the United Nations, build consensus on multilateralism and inject new momentum into strengthening global governance.

During the discussion, all parties agreed that the role of the UN is indispensable, the trend toward multilateralism is irreversible, and reforming and improving global governance cannot be delayed, Wang said.

Regarding this year's MSC focus on multipolarity, Wang said that despite the complex challenges facing the world, peace, development and win-win cooperation remain unstoppable trends of the times.

The historical shift toward multipolarity and economic globalization is irreversible, he added.

A multipolar world is not only a historical inevitability but is also becoming a reality, Wang said, stressing that China will be a factor of certainty in this multipolar system and strive to be a steadfast constructive force in a changing world.

Noting that the G20 Summit will be held on the African continent for the first time this November, he said it is an "African moment" for both the G20 and global governance, demonstrating historic changes in the international political and economic landscape and carrying great significance.

Wang also said that during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, China proposed listening to Africa's voice, taking its concerns seriously, supporting its actions, and empowering Africa's development through G20 cooperation to achieve common prosperity and progress, a proposal widely recognized by participants.

China will play an active and constructive role in G20 cooperation, firmly support South Africa's presidency, and encourage all parties to focus on the theme of "Unity, Equality and Sustainability" to meet the common expectations of the Global South, Wang added.

