China's Chen Yuxi wins women 10m platform gold at Diving World Cup
Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Alejandro Acosta/Xinhua)
Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Alejandro Acosta/Xinhua)
Silver medalist Quan Hongchan of China poses after the awarding ceremony for the women 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Chen Yuxi (C), silver medalist Quan Hongchan (L) of China and bronze medalist Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain react during the awarding ceremony for the women 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
Photos
