Olympics | Chinese divers Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani win women's synchro 3m springboard

Xinhua) 10:10, July 29, 2024

Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

PARIS, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's synchronised 3m springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

This victory marks the first gold medal for the Chinese diving "Dream Team" and China's second overall at the Paris Games.

"We have experienced many ups and downs in the past five years together, and we finally got the reward at this moment," said the 22-year-old Chang. "I really want to thank my partner, our coaches, the team manager and all the staff. "

Chen and Chang, who have paired up to win this event at the last three World Championships, gradually widened the gap of points with fellow competitors after each dive, clinching the title in 337.68 points at ease.

American Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook finished second in 314.64 points, followed by Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen from Britain in 302.28 points.

Chen and Chang, both competing at the Olympic Games for the first time, haven't lost a world diving event since 2022.

The 25-year-old Chang admitted that she was a little bit nervous during the final, but kept in a cool head all the way.

"I just focused on my own rhythm as well as my partner's. I didn't feel much different (today) to other competitions," said Chen.

It's the sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal in this event for China since the 2004 Athens Games.

Shi Tingmao, who took both the individual and synchronised springboard golds at last two Olympic Games, also came to Paris to witness the moment.

"I felt calmer when I saw sister Maomao was there," said Chen, while Chang insisted that the 32-year-old Shi had given them some tips that were really helpful.

"We are grateful that many Chinese divers had set up a solid foundation for us with their great achievements," said Chang. "And we will keep working hard to hold China's leading position."

After winning their first ever Olympic gold together, Chen and Chang will be the arch rival to each other in the individual event. "I hope both of us could show our best performance," said Chang.

Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China warm up before the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chang Yani (L)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (1st L)/Chen Yiwen (2nd L) of China react during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (L)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (L)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (bottom)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (bottom)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (bottom)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chang Yani (front)/Chen Yiwen of China celebrate during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Gold medalists Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Silver medalists Sarah Bacon (upper)/Kassidy Cook of the United States celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Bronze medalists Yasmin Harper (L)/Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalists Chang Yani (R)/Chen Yiwen of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalists Chang Yani (L)/Chen Yiwen of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Silver medalists Sarah Bacon (1st L, upper)/Kassidy Cook (2nd L, upper) of the United States, gold medalists Chang Yani (L, bottom)/Chen Yiwen (R, bottom) of China and bronze medalists Yasmin Harper (2nd R, upper)/Scarlett Mew Jensen (1st R, upper) of Britain attend the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Silver medallists Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook of the United States, gold medalists Chang Yani/Chen Yiwen of China and bronze medallists Yasmin Harper/Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain take selfies during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Silver medallists Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook of the United States, gold medalists Chang Yani/Chen Yiwen of China and bronze medallists Yasmin Harper/Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)