We Are China

In pics: shooting training session ahead of Paris 2024

Xinhua) 12:24, July 27, 2024

Han Jiayu (L) and Du Linshu of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Huang Yuting (3rd L) and Sheng Lihao (4th L) of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Han Jiayu (L) and Du Linshu of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Jiang Ranxin (L) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xie Yu (3rd R) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhang Bowen of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Li Xue (2nd L) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Du Linshu of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sheng Lihao of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Xue of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sheng Lihao of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)