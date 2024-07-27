In pics: shooting training session ahead of Paris 2024
Han Jiayu (L) and Du Linshu of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Huang Yuting (3rd L) and Sheng Lihao (4th L) of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Han Jiayu (L) and Du Linshu of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Jiang Ranxin (L) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Xie Yu (3rd R) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Zhang Bowen of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Li Xue (2nd L) of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Du Linshu of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Sheng Lihao of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Li Xue of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Huang Yuting (L) and Sheng Lihao of China attend a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Sheng Lihao of China attends a shooting training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Photos
