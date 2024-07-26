Take a glimpse at the opening ceremony site of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

People's Daily Online) 13:46, July 26, 2024

On July 26th, the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on the Seine River. (People's Daily Online/Hu Xuerong)

On July 26, at 7:30 p.m. local time (July 27,1:30 a.m. Beijing time), the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on the Seine River, marking the first time the ceremony has been held in an open urban space.

Over 200 sports delegations will be attending the opening ceremony through the use of more than 80 vessels. The journey takes approximately six kilometers, traveling east to west along the Seine River. The delegations will navigate past iconic Parisian landmarks including the Notre Dame Cathedral, Louvre Museum, Musée d'Orsay, and Eiffel Tower. They will complete their journey at Trocadéro Square, where the celebratory ceremony is taking place.

The streets of Paris were brimming with a jovial Olympic atmosphere. The spectator stands along the riverfront had been set up, with large screens displaying a countdown for the start of the games. Apart from a few bridges open to the public, both sides of the Seine River have been completely sealed off in anticipation of the opening ceremony.