China House for Paris 2024 Olympic Games inaugurated in Paris

Xinhua) 09:13, July 25, 2024

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows the China House in Paris, France. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows various editions of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascots for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the China House in Paris, France. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor plays Chuiwan, a traditional Chinese ball-striking game, at the China House in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hui Ruoqi (L), Olympic champion and former captain of the Chinese volleyball team, and He Chong, Olympic diving champion, pose for photos at the China House in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows the China House in Paris, France. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows the 1981 FIVB Women's World Cup trophy on display at the China House in Paris, France. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gao Zhidan (L), President of Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), and Chen Li, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in France, attend the opening ceremony of the China House in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. The China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was inaugurated at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

