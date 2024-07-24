Commentary: Olympic values shine amid global challenges

PARIS, July 23 (Xinhua) -- In a world facing unprecedented challenges, the Olympic values of solidarity, equality, and human dignity have never been more vital. This was the resounding message delivered by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the opening ceremony of the 142nd IOC session in Paris.

With French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance, Bach underscored the importance of these values ahead of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which will begin in Paris on Friday.

A TROUBLED WORLD ORDER

Addressing a distinguished audience, Bach was forthright in appraising current international events.

"We are witnessing a new world order in the making," he said. "Historic disruptions are upending the system of international relations that has been in place since the Second World War."

He highlighted concerning trends such as economic decoupling, rising nationalism, and the diminishing role of multilateralism.

"In this new world order, cooperation and compromise are sadly considered disparaging terms," he noted, emphasizing the urgency of uniting under Olympic values.

Despite these challenges, Bach expressed optimism and stressed that the Olympic Games could set an example for others to follow.

"We are prepared because we are not only multilateral - we are global. In the Olympic movement, we are all equal. There is no global south or global north."

The Olympic community, Bach said, thrives on solidarity, a core value that defines its mission.

GAMES WIDE OPEN

President Bach praised the efforts of the French hosts in organizing the Paris 2024 Games. He commended President Macron and the organizing team for their dedication.

"These Games are more youthful, more inclusive, more urban and more sustainable," he said.

According to Bach, the theme "Games Wide Open" captures the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that the Games are truly for everyone.

A ROBUST OLYMPIC MOVEMENT

Bach acknowledged the vital role of sponsors and media rights-holders in maintaining the health and strength of the Olympic movement. He announced that future Olympic Games hosts have been secured up to 2032, highlighting the stability and continuity of the world's biggest international sporting event.

The IOC's digital strategy is evolving, focusing on the integration of AI and esports to connect with younger, digitally savvy audiences.

"Young people everywhere are living digital lives," Bach observed. "If we want to remain relevant, we must engage with this digitally native generation."

The IOC has proposed a 12-year agreement with Saudi Arabia to host the Olympic Esports Games.

"By partnering with the Saudi NOC, we ensure full compliance with the Olympic charter while supporting the progress in popularizing sport, particularly for girls and women," Bach explained.

OLYMPIC VALUES IN ACTION

Throughout his speech, Bach emphasized that Olympic values are crucial in addressing global divisions.

"This is our Olympic answer to all the forces that want to divide us: our values matter," he said. "In these dark times, our Olympic values matter more than ever."

The Olympics, Bach pointed out, provide a platform for athletes to unite and compete peacefully while serving as a beacon of hope and unity.

"It is only by living our Olympic values - the values of solidarity, equality, human dignity for all - that we can manage to bring the entire world together in peace," he concluded.

