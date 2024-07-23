Home>>
Moon and Olympic rings converge on Eiffel Tower in Paris
(People's Daily App) 16:49, July 23, 2024
The perfect Eiffel Tower photos exist here as the moon passes through the Olympic rings installed on the iconic wrought-iron lattice tower in Paris, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
(Video source: International Olympic Committee)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Run to Paris: Chinese deliveryman fulfills Olympic dream
- China's Olympic delegation arrives in Paris
- Delegation of China's Hong Kong departs for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
- Paris 2024 Rowing Preview: Clash between European, Oceanian rowers, China aiming for breakthrough
- IOC chief Bach tours Olympic Village ahead of Paris 2024
- Chinese VP to attend opening ceremony of Olympic Games Paris 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.