Moon and Olympic rings converge on Eiffel Tower in Paris

(People's Daily App) 16:49, July 23, 2024

The perfect Eiffel Tower photos exist here as the moon passes through the Olympic rings installed on the iconic wrought-iron lattice tower in Paris, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(Video source: International Olympic Committee)

