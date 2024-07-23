IOC chief Bach tours Olympic Village ahead of Paris 2024

Xinhua) 09:04, July 23, 2024

IOC President Thomas Bach (front) tries food from a salad bar while touring the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (L) tours the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (R) tours the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (front R) interacts with South African hockey player Zenani Kraai (front L) while touring the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (1st R) talks to members of the Sweden women's handball team in the gym at the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

Uniforms wait to be distributed at the uniform distribution center in the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (L) talks to Continental Association staff member Meli Cavu outside the team's housing in the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (front) controls a ball while touring the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (C) gives a thumbs-up while taking a photo with IOC staff members during a tour of the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

Former NBA player and current IOC member Pau Gasol (L) shoots baskets with IOC President Thomas Bach in the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (2nd R) tours the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach tours the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (L) talks with Juan Antonio Samaranch while touring the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

IOC President Thomas Bach (1st R) talks to members of the Turkey men's artistic gymnastics team as he tours the gym at the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

Former NBA player and current IOC member Pau Gasol (front) shoots baskets in the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

Morocco boxing athlete Khadija Mardi high-fives a teammate in the Olympic Village ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Goldman/POOL/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)