Chinese VP to attend opening ceremony of Olympic Games Paris 2024
(Xinhua) 16:28, July 22, 2024
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the host country France and the International Olympic Committee, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will travel to France as President Xi Jinping's Special Representative to attend the opening ceremony and other events of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
