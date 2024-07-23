We Are China

China's Olympic delegation arrives in Paris

Xinhua) 08:10, July 23, 2024

PARIS, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's delegation for the Paris Olympic Games arrived in the French capital on Monday evening.

Headed by Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, a team of Chinese Olympic Committee officials landed at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport.

China will be represented by 405 athletes in 236 events across 30 sports at the July 26-August 11 Olympics.

Athletes in table tennis, badminton, swimming and women's volleyball have already arrived in Paris, according to Gao.

China finished second behind the United States in the medals table at Tokyo 2020 with 38 golds, 32 silvers and 19 bronzes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)