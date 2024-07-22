Run to Paris: Chinese deliveryman fulfills Olympic dream

(People's Daily App) 16:30, July 22, 2024

For the first time in Olympic history, running events open to the public will be held, including a full marathon and a 10km race. At the upcoming Paris Games, a total of 40,048 out of 800,000 applicants will follow in the footsteps of world-class athletes in running the Olympic marathon route. Luan Yushuai, a 39-year-old deliveryman, is among the lucky ones. Dubbed "China's fastest deliveryman", Luan has been relentless in his athletic pursuits over the past seven years. While many pro athletes are retired by his age, Luan is thrilled to embark on this new journey and keep inspiring more people to follow their dreams.

(Produced by Guo Siqi, Wu Bohan, Ni Tao, Lu Dong, Wang Ningxin, Cheng Xinyu, Sun Shibo, Zhang Ziman)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)