Home>>
Run to Paris: Chinese deliveryman fulfills Olympic dream
(People's Daily App) 16:30, July 22, 2024
For the first time in Olympic history, running events open to the public will be held, including a full marathon and a 10km race. At the upcoming Paris Games, a total of 40,048 out of 800,000 applicants will follow in the footsteps of world-class athletes in running the Olympic marathon route. Luan Yushuai, a 39-year-old deliveryman, is among the lucky ones. Dubbed "China's fastest deliveryman", Luan has been relentless in his athletic pursuits over the past seven years. While many pro athletes are retired by his age, Luan is thrilled to embark on this new journey and keep inspiring more people to follow their dreams.
(Produced by Guo Siqi, Wu Bohan, Ni Tao, Lu Dong, Wang Ningxin, Cheng Xinyu, Sun Shibo, Zhang Ziman)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils 716-strong delegation for upcoming Paris Olympic Games
- Yiwu makes windfall gains from Olympic orders
- Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay begins in Paris
- Chinese state councilor encourages athletes to give their best shot at Paris Olympics
- A glimpse of Main Press Center of Paris 2024
- Chinese firms, products shine at major global sports events
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.