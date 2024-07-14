Chinese state councilor encourages athletes to give their best shot at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 10:47, July 14, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with members of the Chinese sports delegation for the 33rd Olympic Summer Games in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2024. Shen extended her greetings and wishes to them. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin called on Chinese athletes to go all out for athletic success and show good sportsmanship at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Shen made the remarks on Saturday at the launch ceremony for China's Olympic delegation.

Shen stressed that Chinese athletes should promote Olympic spirit and demonstrate sportsmanship while striving for sporting achievements.

The 33rd Olympic Summer Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Chinese sports delegation consists of 716 members, including 405 athletes, who will compete in 236 events across 30 sports.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)