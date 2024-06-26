China Team unveils medal ceremony uniform for Paris Olympics

Ecns.cn) 14:30, June 26, 2024

The medal ceremony uniform for the Chinese delegation at the Paris Olympic Games is unveiled on June 25 in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The new podium ceremony outfit, officially named the "Champions Dragon Outfit," draws deeply from traditional Chinese aesthetics, featuring classic Chinese tailoring and a primary color palette of white.

The design has drawn aspiration from the Chinese zodiac dragon. Elements such as "dragon scales" and "dragon whiskers" are used with embossing, patchwork, embroidery, and other techniques.

The medal ceremony uniform for the Chinese delegation at the Paris Olympic Games is unveiled on June 25 in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

