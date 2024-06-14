Home>>
Launching ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympic Games held in Cote d'Ivoire
(Xinhua) 16:59, June 14, 2024
This photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the launching ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games held by the National Olympic Committee of Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Laurent Idibouo/Xinhua)
