China announces six-strong taekwondo squad for Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 09:35, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Taekwondo Association announced a six-strong roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at a preparation meeting on Tuesday, with all athletes set to make their Olympic debut.

Led by Luo Zongshi, world champion and current world No. 1 in the women's 57kg category, these young athletes have made their names on the world stage despite the lack of Olympic experience.

Liang Yushuai claimed the men's 63kg gold at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Song Zhaoxiang, Song Jie and Zhou Zeqi emerged victorious in their respective categories at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Chinese taekwondo team performed below expectation at the Tokyo Olympics, with Rio Olympic champion Zhao Shuai clinching the only bronze medal. During the Paris Olympic cycle, the Chinese team focused on developing the next generation of athletes and ultimately secured all possible berths at Paris after three years.

"The competition will be intense, requiring top-notch levels of strength, speed, and adaptability," Liang noted. "The chances of victory are fleeting and uncertain. Now I need to put aside all the pressure and compete as a challenger, giving it my all in every kick, no matter who the opponent is."

On the contrary, 25-year-old Luo will face challenges from other athletes in Paris. She will focus on analyzing opponents, strengthening her advantages, polishing her match strategies during the final preparation stage.

The Paris Olympics taekwondo competition will run from August 7 to 10 at the Grand Palais.

Following is the Chinese taekwondo squad:

Women's 49kg: Guo Qing

Women's 57kg: Luo Zongshi

Women's 67kg: Song Jie

Women's +67kg: Zhou Zeqi

Men's 68kg: Liang Yushuai

Men's +80kg: Song Zhaoxiang

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)