IOC to reallocate Olympic medals to ten Olympians during Paris 2024
GENEVA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Friday that ten Olympians will receive reallocated Olympic medals at the Champions Park during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on August 9.
The IOC will hold special ceremonies to give these 10 athletes the chance to celebrate with family, friends and fans in the Trocadero Gardens, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
These athletes have already had their reallocation approved by the IOC Executive Board before the Paris 2024, but have not yet had their ceremony. The ceremony is one of the six options to receive their reallocated Olympic medals in a way that recognises their achievements and gives them exposure.
The 10 athletes are:
Beverly McDonald, Jamaica, women's 200m bronze (athletics) at Sydney 2000
Chelsea Hammond-Ross, Jamaica, women's long jump bronze (athletics), Beijing 2008
Tarek Yehia Fouad Abdelazim, Egypt, men's 85kg bronze (weightlifting), London 2012
Erik Kynard, United States, men's high jump gold (athletics), London 2012
Derek Drouin, Canada, men's high jump gold (athletics), London 2012
Jeon Sang-Guen, South Korea, men's +105kg bronze (weightlifting), London 2012
Abeba Aregawi, Ethiopia, women's 1500m bronze (athletics), London 2012
Lashinda Demus, United States, women's 400m hurdles gold (athletics), London 2012
Zuzana Hejnova, Czech Republic, women's 400m hurdles silver (athletics), London 2012
Kaliese Spencer, Jamaica, women's 400m hurdles bronze (athletics), London 2012
