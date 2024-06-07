Olympic rings seen on Eiffel Tower in Paris
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (C) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pose with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pose with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People watch the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympic fever sparks revenue surge in Zhejiang ahead of Paris Games
- Winter Olympic champion Gu Ailing participates in Paris 2024 torch relay
- China's fencing team announces foil roster for Paris Olympics
- IOC to reallocate Olympic medals to ten Olympians during Paris 2024
- In pics: Licensed products for Paris 2024 Olympic Games make debut in Beijing
- Paris 2024 organizers unveil design of podiums
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.