Olympic rings seen on Eiffel Tower in Paris

Xinhua) 16:50, June 07, 2024

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (C) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pose with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pose with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People watch the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on June 7, 2024. The Olympics rings are unveiled on the Eiffel Tower early in the morning of Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)