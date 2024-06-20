In pics: Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest

Xinhua) 13:24, June 20, 2024

A skateboarder practices prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A BMX cyclist practices prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A skateboarder practices prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Climbers practices prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A BMX cyclist practices prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Climbers practice prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 19, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

