Xi says China willing to launch initiative with France for worldwide truce during Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 09:20, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to launch an initiative with France, on the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, for a worldwide truce during the Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

