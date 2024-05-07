Home>>
Xi says China willing to launch initiative with France for worldwide truce during Paris Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:20, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to launch an initiative with France, on the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, for a worldwide truce during the Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
