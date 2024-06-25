Home>>
Extended metro line put into operation in Paris for upcoming Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 13:12, June 25, 2024
The photo shows a metro train entering a station of a new line of the Paris Metro on June 24, with the emblem of the Paris Olympics printed on the door. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
The extended lines of the Paris Metro have been put into operation in Paris for the upcoming Olympics.
Passengers come to the new station of Line 14 of the Paris Metro on June 24, the day of its inauguration. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yang)
The extension project has been designed for the upcoming Olympic events and will bring convenience to the people.
Passengers come to the new station of Line 14 of the Paris Metro on June 24, the day of its inauguration. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yang)
