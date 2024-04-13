Chinese books on display at Paris Book Festival 2024

Xinhua) 15:15, April 13, 2024

A woman reads a Chinese book during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese books are pictured during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese books are pictured during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese books are pictured during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese books are pictured during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People read Chinese books during Paris Book Festival 2024 in Paris, France, April 12, 2024. The book festival opened Friday and will last for three days here. About 1,150 Chinese books are on display and on sale at the event, of which more than 40 percent are in French version. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)