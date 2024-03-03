2024 Nice Carnival with theme of "The King of Pop Culture" held in France
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Actresses perform during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Participants perform during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Actresses perform during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- French vlogger gains fame, family in small Chinese city
- French farmers' protests block highways around Paris
- Dragon dance staged to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris
- Iconic Yuyuan lanterns light up Paris in debut show
- Interview: France, China committed to growing ties from global perspective, says former French PM
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.