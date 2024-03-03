2024 Nice Carnival with theme of "The King of Pop Culture" held in France

Xinhua) 13:55, March 03, 2024

An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade during the 2024 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, March 2, 2024. The 2024 Nice Carnival is held here from Feb. 17 to March 3 with the theme of "The King of Pop Culture". (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

