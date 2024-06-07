We Are China

France issues stamp to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Ecns.cn) 14:54, June 07, 2024

A commemorative stamp marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings is displayed at a store in Paris, France, June 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

A stamp commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings was unveiled in France on Thursday.

