Flying Tigers veteran visits Great Wall in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 13:50, October 31, 2023

Harry Moyer, who turns 103 on Monday, a veteran pilot of the US Flying Tigers, visited the Great Wall on Sunday in Beijing, together with the families of the Flying Tigers members. Moyer, in 1944, joined the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, more widely known as the "Flying Tigers." The US veterans fought alongside the Chinese army and people against the Japanese invasion during World War II. During the trip to the Great Wall, Moyer had a memorable photo taken beside the landmark stone stele adorned with the Chinese characters, "He who never reached the Great Wall is not a true man." (Produced by Liu Ge, Wang Jian, Guo Xinchun, Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

